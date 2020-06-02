Kirin 990 confirmed for the Honor Play 4 Pro, first Play 4 teaser video leaks

The Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro shall be formally unveiled tomorrow, however one in every of the promo movies snuck out a day early. Better but, some official teasers affirm some scorching specs for the cellphone.











Kirin 990 confirmed  Fast charging, however how briskly?  Body temperature sensor

The Pro model will get the flagship Kirin 990 chipset whereas the vanilla mannequin could also be getting a MediaTek Dimensity 800 (each supply 5G connectivity). The quick charger teaser is sadly much less informative and doesnt affirm the rumored 40W. Finally, theres the physique temperature sensor, which was formally confirmed yesterday.

Now, for the promised teaser video:

The decision is fairly low, however you may make out the 64M Matrix Camera label clearly  thats Honors branding of cameras with RYYB filters. The cellphone you see in the video is the vanilla Play 4, by the manner. You can inform by the quad digicam setup.











Honor Play 4 Pro











Honor Play 4

The Honor 4 Play Pro is anticipated to have solely two cameras, however one in every of them may have the customized Sony IMX600y sensor with 40MP decision (two of the 4 cameras on the vanilla mannequin have 2MP sensors, so its not an enormous lack of performance anyway).

Source 1 | Source 2 (in Chinese)