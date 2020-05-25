Kirby Jenner, the ‘fraternal twin’ of Kendall Jenner discusses new Quibi show and Kris Jenner’s motherly advice

The eight-episode collection is govt produced by Kendall and Kris Jenner. The two make cameos in some episodes, together with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

The show may also characteristic visitor appearances from actors Ray Romano, Ted Danson and Beverly D’Angelo.

“Kirby Jenner” first started including himself into pictures with Kendall Jenner and her household in 2015 and they took discover. He now calls Kris Jenner his “mom.”

CNN caught up with “Kirby” forward of the show’s launch. He declined to provide his actual identify and would not break character over the course of our dialog.

Kirby, why did you resolve to participate on this collection?

“It actually wasn’t my decision at all. It was actually my mom’s idea (to do the show),” he stated of Kendall Jenner’s precise mother, Kris Jenner. “(Kris)mentioned something about a guy named Quibi and how he wanted to do a reality show with me and I was like, ‘Whoa, there’s a guy named Quibi?’ I was so intrigued and she was like, ‘No, the network is called Quibi the guy’s name is Jeffrey Katzenberg. I Googled Jeffrey Katzenberg and I was floored to learn that’s the guy that made ‘Shrek!'”

What is it like working with Kris Jenner?

“It’s fantastic, she’s such a good mom. I feel really blessed to have someone like her in my life. Not only is she mom … when it comes to reality television she’s one of the best executive producers in the world. She executive produces my entire life. She is the executive producer of my home, where I live with her, she executive produces most of my meals and a lot of my travel. I mean, she’s the best.”

Tell us about why you reside in the attic of your “mom’s” home?

“I actually love it up there. I was in a bedroom, but she (Kris Jenner) turned it into a lotion closet. Which was fine, because the attic, it gives me a little bit more privacy. I’m 24 years old, so I like to have a little bit of my own space. It smells a little bit like water up there, but it’s chill.”

Why ought to folks tune into your show on Quibi?

“My show has a little bit of everything. It’s got fashion and modeling. It’s got pyrotechnics, my sisters are in it. I got into a battle with a bird and a business clown and I do some singing. I’m really excited to show the world what I do behind closed doors.”

Tell us about the celebrities you’ve gotten making visitor appearances in your show, together with Ted Danson, how did that come about?

“Ted, I’ve been trying to hang out with for so many years. We met once, we played phone tag and we talked about hanging out and it never happened. Finally, I convinced him to sign up for a Japanese class with me because I knew he was trying to learn Japanese. I wasn’t but I just wanted to hang out with Ted.”

Do you ever combat along with your “sisters”?

“I’ll argue with some of the family members from time to time. Kimberly (Kardashian West) can get pretty scrappy, but the fights that Kendall (Jenner) and I will have will be really small and petty. Like, we used to fight over what to watch on TV. You know, Kendall always wanted to watch ‘Cops’ and criminal justice shows, and I was more into like ‘SpongeBob’ and ‘Rocket Power’ and cartoons.”

How are you doing throughout quarantine with Kris?

“I’m actually not at my mom’s house I’m at Kylie’s (Jenner) house. I’m like, in her mother-in-law unit or like carriage house. I don’t even think she knows I’m here to be honest.”

Clarification: A earlier model of this story said that the premiere was on Monday.