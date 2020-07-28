Kip & Nod Premium Removable Duvet Cover for Weighted Blanket – 60 x 80-100% Cotton – Sturdy Zipper Closure and 8 Ties (Duvet Cover ONLY)



Investing in Premium Quality Saves You Money and Frustration

At Kip & Nod, we’ve created our weighted blanket duvet covers with your happiness in mind. Made

with high quality, 100% cotton fabric, our weighted blanket covers offer an extra layer of coziness

throughout the year, from one season to the next. The smooth and soft layer of cotton adds enhanced comfort for all.No Blanket Bunching: Stays Secure with 8-Ties

Our weighted blanket duvet covers come with eight ties. Each tie is extra-long, one on

each corner and each side ensuring there is no blanket bunching. When choosing a Kip & Nod removable

duvet cover for weighted blankets, we guarantee your weighted blanket will remain secure.Pain-free Removal and Machine Wash

Our hidden 59 inch zipper runs the length of the duvet cover making it extremely easy to insert and

remove your weighted blanket. When it’s time to wash your duvet, easily remove it without worrying

about ripping the fabric. With our protective duvet covers you no longer have to worry about washing

your heavy weighted blank!

✔️SMOOTH SOFTNESS PROMOTES A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP At Kip & Nod we care about our customers and their well-being. When it comes to the quality of our 60 in. x80 in. queen-sized weighted blanket covers we are the best choice. Our white and gray duvet covers for weighted blankets are a premium quality, 100% cotton material. To add that extra care and attention, each of our covers are double stitched. This ensures that the heaviness of your thick weighted blanket won’t rip the duvet cover.

✔️HAVE YOU TRIED WASHING HEAVY 12-18 LBS WEIGHTED BLANKETS IN YOUR WASHER? It’s not easy. For that reason, we’ve made it simple to keep your weighted blanket clean as our removable weighted blanket duvet covers are machine washable. To make it even easier, we’ve made our zippers extra-long at 59 inches, running the length of the duvet cover. We know for a fact other companies haven’t put that much effort into making the process of inserting and removing your weighted blanket that easy.

✔️NO MORE BLANKET BUNCHING We have long five inch ties. There is one tie on every corner and on every side of our weighted blanket duvet covers. Unlike other companies, at Kip & Nod, we understand the pain of having a bunched up blanket made from cheap materials and we’ve solved the problem for you.

✔️OUR MISSION We started this company with the goal to add quality to the weighted blanket market. We’re customers just like you and we knew we could offer you a premium duvet cover for weighted blankets by listening to your feedback, and never compromising the quality of each cover.

✔️30-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE We’re so certain you’ll be happy with our amazing weighted blanket covers that we’re adding our personal guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied, we’ll be happy to replace it or give you a full refund.