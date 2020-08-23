Kinvoca Joy Pad Controller for Nintendo Switch, L/R Switch Controller Replacement, Wired/Wireless Switch Remotes – Turquoise

Price:
$40.99 - $33.99
(as of Aug 23,2020 00:27:11 UTC – Details)
Looking for a set of Joy Con replacement?
This Joy Con pad is an affordable option.
Great alternative to original Joycon:
Compatible with Nintendo Switch – supports firmware 8.0.0; separately used in each hand; plug and play when attached; charged via mirco usb / console (Notice: if console not charged via usb c, controllers will only be charged when its voltage<3.7V)
Qucik pair and intellectual protection – same connection to Joycon; automatic reconnection; sleep mode for safety and power saving
Precision control – accurate input with no delay; motion control
Comfort to hold – streamlined design; similar weight to Joycon
Please Note:
1. It is a 3rd party item.
2. No NFC (amiibo) or IR Motion.
3. Do not fit with case/grip.
4. When console updated by Nintendo, controllers need to be updated by connecting to PC.
Specification:
Joy-Con (L)
Buttons
Left Stick (pressable)
Directional/L/ZL/SL/SR/− Buttons
Capture Button
Release button
SYNC Button
Sensors
Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Joy-Con (R):
Buttons
Right Stick (pressable)
A/B/X/Y/R/ZR/SL/SR/+ Buttons
HOME Button (wake up available)
Release Button
SYNC Button
Sensors
Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Battery Type Rechargeable lithium-ion
Battery Capacity 380 mAh
Battery Life Non-vibration (approx.)20 hours; vibration (approx.)10 hours
Recharge Time 2 hours
Compatibility Nintendo Switch
Weight 50g/pcs
What You Get:
left controller x 1, right controller x 1, 48inch micro usb charging cable x 1, wrist strap x 2, user manuel x 1
Still Need Help? Contact us through Amazon
Designed for Nintendo Switch – ideal replacement for Switch Joycon; same set of original Joy-con buttons; used independently in each hand or attached to console for use in handheld mode; anti-scratch and anti-slip durable ABS material
Easy & Fast Pair – bluetooth wireless / wired connection, stable signal; automatically reconnect; rechargeable battery life around 10 hours, and 20 hours for non vibration gaming session; charged by console or mirco usb
High Precision Control – precise aiming and shooting; responsive analog stick; includes an accelerometer and gyro sensor in each controller; dual rumble supported; making independent left and right motion control possible
Ergo Fit – streamlined design helps to rest your palms and index fingers; similar weight to the original Joy Con; feels like an ergonomic comfort grip when attached to console
What You Get – left controller x 1, right controller x 1, micro usb cable x 1, strap x 2, user manuel x 1, lifetime technical support (Note: updated through PC only, please contact seller for update firmware and latest driver)