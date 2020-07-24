Kinvoca Joy Con Controller Replacement for Nintendo Switch, L/R Joycon Pad with Wrist Strap, Alternatives for Nintendo Switch Controllers, Wired/Wireless Switch Remotes – Red and Blue

Price:
Product Description
Kinvoca Joy Pad for Nintendo Switch
Ideal 3rd Party Joy-con Replacement
Introducing Kinvoca joy pad controller, an affordable alternative designed for Nintendo Switch. With full set of buttons, joy pads can be attached to console or used separately. Automatically paired up by easily sliding them into console or wirelessly connected through bluetooth. A more ergonomic shape makes it easier to hold in hand. Dual shock and motion control make games more immersive.
Whether you’re playing vertically or sideways these still will do the job.
Must know
No NFC or Infrared function; does not fit with joycon grip, ring-con, joycon skins, steering wheel, fishing rod, tennis racket and some charging docks.
What You Get
Left controller x 1
Right controller x 1
Micro usb cable x 1
Wrist strap x 2
User manuel x 1
Features
Precise Joysticks
Accurate input with no delay; no drifting; zero dead zone analog joysticks of high sensibility
6-Axis Somatosensory
Contains one accelerometer and one gyroscope in each controller; gives you a compelling gaming experience
Dual Shock
Decent dual-vibration motors; vividly felt each hit, crash and explosion (Notice: vibration could only be turned off when use wirelessly)
Screenshot & Home Button
Same function as the original controller; you will get used to it very soon
What’s More
Two Ways of Recharge
Recharged in 2 hours; you could either charge by console(with type c) or included micro usb cable
More Comfortable to Hold
Streamlined design; similar weight to Joycon; combined as an ergonomic comfort grip when attached
Reset
Press “mode” once and all lights go off
Bundled Accessories
Except for two joy pad controllers, each package also includes two detachable wrist straps and one micro usb cable
Motion Control
