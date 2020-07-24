Kinvoca Joy Con Controller Replacement for Nintendo Switch, L/R Joycon Pad with Wrist Strap, Alternatives for Nintendo Switch Controllers, Wired/Wireless Switch Remotes – Red and Blue



Product Description

Kinvoca Joy Pad for Nintendo Switch



Ideal 3rd Party Joy-con Replacement

Introducing Kinvoca joy pad controller, an affordable alternative designed for Nintendo Switch. With full set of buttons, joy pads can be attached to console or used separately. Automatically paired up by easily sliding them into console or wirelessly connected through bluetooth. A more ergonomic shape makes it easier to hold in hand. Dual shock and motion control make games more immersive.

Whether you’re playing vertically or sideways these still will do the job.

Must know

No NFC or Infrared function; does not fit with joycon grip, ring-con, joycon skins, steering wheel, fishing rod, tennis racket and some charging docks.

What You Get

Left controller x 1

Right controller x 1

Micro usb cable x 1

Wrist strap x 2

User manuel x 1

Features



Precise Joysticks

Accurate input with no delay; no drifting; zero dead zone analog joysticks of high sensibility

6-Axis Somatosensory

Contains one accelerometer and one gyroscope in each controller; gives you a compelling gaming experience

Dual Shock

Decent dual-vibration motors; vividly felt each hit, crash and explosion (Notice: vibration could only be turned off when use wirelessly)

Screenshot & Home Button

Same function as the original controller; you will get used to it very soon

What’s More



Two Ways of Recharge

Recharged in 2 hours; you could either charge by console(with type c) or included micro usb cable

More Comfortable to Hold

Streamlined design; similar weight to Joycon; combined as an ergonomic comfort grip when attached

Reset

Press “mode” once and all lights go off

Bundled Accessories

Except for two joy pad controllers, each package also includes two detachable wrist straps and one micro usb cable

Easy & Fast Pair – bluetooth wireless / wired connection, stable signal; automatically reconnect; rechargeable battery life around 10 hours, and 20 hours for non vibration gaming session; charged by console or mirco usb

High Precision Control – precise aiming and shooting; responsive analog stick; includes an accelerometer and gyro sensor in each controller; dual rumble supported; making independent left and right motion control possible

Ergo Fit – streamlined design helps to rest your palms and index fingers; similar weight to the original Joy Con; feels like an ergonomic comfort grip when attached to console

What You Get – left controller x 1, right controller x 1, micro usb cable x 1, strap x 2, user manuel x 1, lifetime technical support (Note: updated through PC only, please contact seller for update firmware and latest driver)