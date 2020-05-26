King’s College Cambridge lawn is a blooming wildflower meadow

Advertisement

Wildflowers are blooming on the pristine lawn at King’s College in Cambridge which has been neatly manicured for 300 years.

The iconic view of King’s College Chapel with its excellent lawn sloping right down to the River Cam is one of many metropolis’s best-known photos and vastly widespread with vacationers, who steadily {photograph} it.

The grass has been neatly mown because the 1720s, however the ‘hold off the grass’ indicators have now been eliminated and a enormous part of the lawn has now been reworked into a wildflower meadow to assist biodiversity.

Beautiful shiny wildflowers, together with harebells, buttercups, poppies and cornflowers at the moment are blooming within the Spring sunshine.

The faculty hopes the flowers will appeal to a enormous vary of bugs, that are essential to wholesome ecosystems.

Once the wildflowers have completed flowering they are going to be harvested for hay and the lawn might be mown once more. Then subsequent yr the method might be repeated.

