Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package – PlayStation 4

Join Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they embark on a journey to stop the darkness from overtaking the universe. Wield the magical weapon known as the Keyblade in epic battles alongside iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Jump into action with spectacular team-up moves and powerful magic spells to save beloved Disney and Pixar worlds! The KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One Package includes: KINGDOM HEARTS III・KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX・KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX・KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories・KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days・KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded・KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX・KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD・KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover・KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage.

Travel to beloved Disney and Pixar worlds to defend them from the evil Heartless

Unlock the power of the Keyblade and team up with Final Fantasy, Disney, and Pixar characters in the ultimate battle against darkness

Test your battle skills with multiple combat possibilities, including powerful spells and team-up attacks

Uncover the Dark Seeker Saga and learn about the legendary Keyblade Masters