King of Staten Island: ‘There’s comedy in the most difficult situations’

Judd Apatow (centre) and Pete Davidson (left) first worked together on Trainwreck





Filmmaker Judd Apatow never been afraid to poke fun at serious subjects.

In Knocked-Up that he found the humour in an unwanted pregnancy from a one-night stand. In This is 40 he made us laugh of a couple going right through a midlife crisis. And in 40-year-old Virgin that he addressed… well, you know.

For his latest project, The King of Staten Island, the director has joined forces around comedy star Pete Davidson to tell the tale of the effects of the latter’s own private 9/11 tragedy.

Aged seven, Davidson lost his father Scott, who died while working as a fire fighter helping deal with the aftermath of the plane attacks on New York City in 2001. His dad was one of 2,977 people to lose their lives.

“I always think that there’s comedy in the most difficult situations,” says Apatow, across a three-way virtual film junket.

“That’s why we like Dr Strangelove [Stanley Kubrik and Peter Sellers’ dark comedy about nuclear war]. You can not have a far more difficult situation than that. So that’s the lens that I’ve always seen everything through.

“I think as a youngster, I felt a lot of hostility, I didn’t feel just like the world was fair. But I loved comedy films and comedians and I loved that they mocked how the world worked, and they helped me attempt to figure it out.

“So I don’t think anything is off limits, if your heart is in the right place you really can explore anything.”

Steve Buscemi (right) plays a fireman who helps Pete Davidson's character to learn more by what his late dad was like





In the film, Davidson plays a “75% true” version of himself – a directionless grief-stricken 20-something stoner named Scott, who has behavioural issues, and lives along with his mum and sister in the least fashionable of the five boroughs.

He agrees it’s all a rich vein of material.

“I had similar experiences growing up as Judd, where I didn’t think the world was fair and I had people like Adam Sandler and Jim Carey and Eddie Murphy and Bill Burr to point those things out to me and make it humorous,” that he says.

Burr, as it happens, was able to help you Davidson directly, by playing the new love interest for Scott’s widowed mother Margie; played by Marisa Tomei. As if having a new man in the house isn’t problematic enough, Burr’s character Ray just happens to be yet another fireman, and of course, comedy ensues.

What initially began as “90 pages of toilet humour,” published by Davidson and his writing buddy Dave Cyrus, was, with Apatow’s help, changed into a “beautiful script”, full of “emotion and range”.

‘Put that part of my entire life behind me’

As well like a “love letter” to his mum, Davidson, who also has an executive producer credit, hopes the feature will allow him to draw a line under many of the mental health problems that have plagued him, very publicly, for decades.

In December 2018, the police checked in on the at-times controversial SNL breakout stand-up star after he alarmed fans by posting on social media he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore”, not long after his high-profile breakup from ex-fiance Ariana Grande.

“I had a lot of prior issues and a lot of stuff that I was dealing with personally that I wanted to bring to the forefront so that I could not only make a movie but also just grow as a person,” says Davidson, who has borderline personality disorder, in addition to Crohn’s Disease.

“What I wanted to do was maybe after we did this I could put that part of my life behind me and, not forget it, but move forward and have a new outlook on life.”

Scott with his long-time friend and secret lover Kelsey, played by British actress Bel Powley





Apatow believes the lead character, who daydreams about 1 day running a tattoo restaurant, is really a fair reflection of what Pete’s life might be like now if that he hadn’t found his comedy calling.

The pair first worked together on another Apatow film – 2015’s Trainwreck, and he describes Davidson as “a funny, great, fascinating person”.

That particular film gave another comic actor and writer, Amy Schumer, her big movie break, along with other stars including Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig have all benefitted similarly from his direction early on.

‘Something positive’

Now, without any cinematic release, due to the Covid-19 virus shutting theatres, and against the backdrop of mass Black Lives Matter protests, following the death of George Floyd, Davidson admits it’s “an odd time to put something out”.

“It’s nice to put something positive into the world, so I hope people enjoy it,” that he says.

Making movies, Apatow stresses, is “one of the hardest professions to make safe”, because they are “all about being close to each other, touching each other, and being in very small spaces”.

The director also hopes the protests, for those who “were ignored for a very long time” eventually “lead to meaningful change,” and he urges people to vote for it in the US elections in November.

“I just hope that people are kinder to each other in the future,” adds Davidson.

The thing they both miss most about the old pre-coronavirus world is the power to simply spend time with friends at comedy clubs, where Apatow also began his career, as a stand-up. The 52-year-old jokes they’ll both mark their film’s online release by simultaneously pressing play on iPads from their very own respective beds!

Pete Davidson recommends "a fun trip" on the Staten Island Ferry, from his (and Wu-Tang Clan's) hometown into NYC





The King of Staten Island is really a film about trauma, loss, and the healing qualities of opening your heart again to love and laughter.

What might Davidson’s dad have made of it?

“I think if my dad was around he would get a kick out of it,” says the leading man. “He would be like, ‘holy crap, dude, that’s crazy!’

“My dad was a huge comedy fan, and so i think however just be thrilled”.

As well as being there in spirit, the real Scott is created flesh on-screen not only by his son, but also by his own father Stephen, who makes a scene-stealing cameo as Grandpa.

Apatow says: “The facts are Pete, we never discussed it… your grandfather actually would get called, you can observe him as a regular on Seinfeld. He actually has been that guy”.

“Oh yeah, he’ll acquire some work out of this,” nods his rather more famous grandson. For now, at the very least.

The King of Staten Island has gone out now on various platforms now

