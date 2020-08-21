King Juan Carlos’ ex-mistress opens up about the affair, reveals why the monarch went ‘ballistic’

Now 56, zu Sayn-Wittgenstein spoke with the BBC about her time with the king, how it came to an end and what transpired in between.

EX-SPANISH KING JUAN CARLOS IN UAE AMID GROWING FINANCIAL SCANDAL, ROYAL OFFICIALS CONFIRM

Juan Carlos and zu Sayn-Wittgenstein met in February of 2004 at a shooting party, where she impressed the king with her knowledge of firearms.

After a few months of speaking on the phone, they went on a date in the early summer of that year.

The monarch is married to Queen Sofia.

“We always laughed a lot. We immediately clicked on many things, and we had many common interests — politics, history, fantastic food, wines,” recounted zu Sayn-Wittgenstein to the BBC. “I was living in London at the time, having just started my own consultancy business. And I was a single mother of two. So we would meet in Madrid in a small cottage on the larger estate, and we traveled together.”

Despite Juan Carlos having a busy schedule, his former lover said he’d “phone me up to 10 times a day.”

“I mean, it was an immediately very strong, deep and meaningful relationship,” she explained.

