King hails Osaka as sport’s latest torchbearer for change By Reuters

By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – At completion of a week when Naomi Osaka brought the battle for racial justice to sport’s front door, it appeared fitting that another terrific tennis leader Billie Jean King must hail her peaceful follower for her “compassion, strength and leadership.”

King was far from alone in being deeply pleased by the actions of the peaceful young champ who revealed she would forgo her semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open in demonstration at cops cruelty and racial oppression in the U.S.

The 76-year-old King, so impressive in her own long-lasting battle for ladies’s equality, acknowledged a kindred spirit as she informed Reuters how she felt the increasingly identified 22-year-old was now following in an honourable sporting custom.

“It has been more than 50 years since athletes like Muhammad Ali, John Carlos and Tommie Smith and the Original 9 of women’s tennis all stood up and used their sport, their voices and their actions to change humanity,” King stated through e-mail.

“The baton has been passed and Naomi has accepted it with open arms and that shows compassion, strength and leadership.”

On Twitter, Osaka had actually understood that baton with her statement that “seeing the continued …