King George at Ascot: Just three runners after Anthony Van Dyck taken out | Racing News

Just 2 horses will handle Enable in Saturday’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot after Anthony Van Dyck was stated a non-runner on Friday night.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien was because of run three however his hand was deteriorated on the eve of the race when in 2015’s Derby winner needed to be pulled out.

O’Brien informed the Racing Post: “We weren’t 100 percent pleased with Anthony Van Dyck’s bloods when they returned this night and, as an outcome, we’re not going to run him at Ascot tomorrow.

“It’s disappointing but we have to do the right thing by the horse.”

O’Brien will still run Japan and 2019 Irish Derby winner Sovereign versus the terrific Enable, who is bidding for a 3rd win in the popular race.

Image:

Ryan Moore trips Japan to triumph in the King Edward VII Stakes at Ascot in 2015



O’Brien stated: “We’re extremely pleased with Japan – whatever about his very first 2 runs this season was leading into the King George.

“The very first day at Ascot, he got distressed in the stalls and missed out on the break, then he got a little worn out, however we enjoyed.

“We were pleased with him at Sandown (in the Eclipse) and we felt he would advance huge time for it.

“Everything about his work because has actually been great, and we are where we hoped he would be.

“It will be Enable and Frankie (Dettori) and Japan and Ryan (Moore) – so it will be some phenomenon.

“The two horses and the two lads, we’re looking forward to it.”