Kindle Oasis (2019) Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

The Kindle Oasis (2019) is a refresh of Amazon’s top-of-the-line ebook reader, that has been last updated in 2017. The Kindle Oasis is expensive however it has an amount of features that the popular Paperwhite doesn’t — auto-brightness, a fresh Warmth feature that cuts blue light from the display, auto-rotation, and dedicated page-turn buttons. You also get more Light emitting diodes in leading light for a better reading experience in dark rooms. Is the newest Kindle Oasis worth the premium that it demands as a halo product, or have you been better off buying the Paperwhite at not quite half the cost? Let’s discover.

The Kindle Oasis (2019) retains its predecessor’s large 7-inch display but it now has 25 LEDs in its front light, instead of 12 in the Kindle Oasis (2017). We did not have any issues with leading light of the older model and we haven’t any now. The real improvement is in the auto-brightness adjustment. On the 2017 model, auto-brightness was aggressive to the point to be distracting. That’s changed with the Kindle Oasis (2019).

This time around, Amazon has nailed the auto-brightness algorithm. It’s far less painful and sensitive and adjusts screen brightness only when necessary. This feature finally works as it should. The other notable display feature is known as Warmth. This is quite much like Night Sight, which we’ve seen on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and the Night Modes on a number of other devices. It cuts out blue light and gives the screen a yellowish tiny. This is claimed to cut back eye strain and has been reported to simply help people sleep better.

You can set the level of Warmth easily — the slider is right below the brightness setting. You may even schedule Warmth so that it is automatically activated for certain hours of the afternoon. We do most of our Kindle reading in glaringly lit places and all through our commutes, so we rarely used this feature. However, in the event that you read books before going to sleep, you’ll very likely appreciate this feature.

Kindle Oasis 2019 features a ridge at the back, which can be convenient for one-handed use

We have no major complaints concerning the display of the Kindle Oasis (2019). Our only minor quibble is that even though the screen isn’t very reflective, it does reflect a little light and this could annoy people around you. Once throughout a train journey, the Oasis (2019) reflected a little bit of sunlight onto a co-passenger’s face — similar to the glare from the wristwatch — and they asked us to go it only a little. To reiterate, this is a very minor complaint and is unlikely to affect many people.

The device has dimensions similar to those of its predecessor. There are thick borders on all sides of the screen, with one side being a lot thicker compared to others. This is to accommodate the page-turn buttons and a ridge that allows one to grip these devices with one hand. We still get the Oasis a touch too bulky, though.

The page-turn buttons work fairly well, but on a small number of occasions we had to press a button twice to make the page turn. We faced this problem very rarely and weren’t able to reproduce it on demand. The Oasis was created to be held with one hand when reading, and its particular auto-rotate feature is great should you want to use it in either hand and still utilize the ridge for grip. This feature was present in the prior Oasis too and it works just as well. Another feature carried over from the old Oasis is its IPx8 rating for water resistance. This is a great feature, but it’s also on the Kindle Paperwhite now.

There’s an electric button at the very top and a Micro-USB port at the bottom. Some might wish that Amazon had moved to the newer USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. This might irk you if your other devices all now have Type-C ports and also you want to reduce cable clutter.

Reading for long hours on the Kindle Oasis (2019) was really comfortable and we felt no eye strain whatsoever. The reading experience has always been decent on Amazon’s top-end Kindle line, plus it remains like that. The collection of fonts is restricted to nine options but we just like the default Bookerly quite a bit and didn’t feel any have to change it. We have no complaints about the Kindle Oasis (2019)’s battery life either — a full charge lasted us well over a couple of weeks with around an hour of reading each day.

Kindle Oasis still uses the ancient Micro-USB port

The Kindle Oasis (2019) supports audiobooks via Amazon’s Audible service in the usa, but this feature isn’t available on these devices in India. This is fairly puzzling, specially considering that Audible has now launched here. Another complaint we now have with all Kindle devices is their lack of support for the EPUB ebook format. This is perhaps the most used file format for ebooks beyond your Amazon ecosystem, but porting these files to a Kindle still requires converting them to MOBI or AZW files using programs such as Calibre.

Amazon’s Kindle ecosystem features a really low entry barrier now, which is good. Quite several books can be found as part of Prime Reading (a part of the Amazon Prime subscription) to get you started, and many more are around for less than Rs. 200 each, which compares favourably against printed books.

The Kindle Oasis (2019) is available in two variants — 8GB Wi-Fi only (Rs. 21,999), and 32GB Wi-Fi + Free 4G (Rs. 24,999). We had the 4G variant for review and yes, it does have free 4G so you can purchase and down load books on the run on your Kindle. Considering that audiobook support is not on either variant in India, we think it makes little sense to pay for the premium for 4G connectivity alone, since the extra storage space is unlikely to create much of an improvement. Books are barely 5MB each so 8GB is more than enough for everything you could want to store on a Kindle and some.

The device is wonderful for reading, nonetheless it is really hard to justify these prices in some sort of where the Kindle Paperwhite has almost all of the Oasis’ must-have features. If value for money is very important, we’re going to need certainly to turn you towards the Kindle Paperwhite or the Kindle (10th Gen). However, if you want probably the most feature-loaded ebook reader obtainable in India and the price isn’t a problem, then a Kindle Oasis (2019) could be the one for you personally.

Pros

Excellent display

IPx8 waterproof

Dedicated page-turn buttons

Good battery life

Cons

Bulky

Expensive

Audible integration missing in India

Overall rating (out of 5): 4

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.