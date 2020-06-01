Kindergartner’s Graduation Sign Stolen From Douglas Yard – CBS Boston

DOUGLAS (CBS) – A kindergartner’s pleasure was stolen Thursday. “At first I couldn’t even express my feelings,” mom Tiffany Legere stated. “I was so angry that someone would actually do that.”

Amelia Legere’s celebratory signal was taken from her household’s Douglas garden inside hours of it being positioned.

“That’s why the sign was so important for us. She accomplished a lot this year,” Legere stated. “She gets speech therapy, occupational therapy and PT. She gets pulled out (from her classroom) a lot.”

The six-year-old was born with holes in her coronary heart, weighing simply three kilos. She lives with Down syndrome and kidney illness. And she does nice.

“We are beyond proud of everything she’s accomplished this year,” her mother added. “Even being out of school since March she’s still making strides and learning new things every day and doing so well.”

Amelia’s neighborhood is pleased with her too. After Tiffany warned neighbors of what occurred, strangers stepped up – changing the signal and even including a particular star for this shining pupil.

“In such a difficult time, the past couple of months have been horrible,” Legere stated. “People are still offering to help and sending our congratulation messages to her. It’s just been wonderful.”