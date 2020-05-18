Kindergarten admissions temporarily suspended in Yerevan – Panorama

The kindergarten and preschool admissions are temporarily suspended for the upcoming new college yr, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan advised a press convention on Monday.

“The enrollment o kindergartens is suspended until further notice. For the future enrollment the respective decision will be made and announced,” Virabyan stated.

Normally, dad and mom would register their baby on the preschool establishment they’re planning to attend in May however amid the COVID-19 pandemic the registration course of is underneath revision.

As the Deputy Mayor detailed, works are underway on the kindergartens to make changes for serving solely restricted variety of kids.

As reported earlier, the federal government eased lockdown restrictions from May 18. According to new rules, kindergartens have been allowed to reopen for enrolled kids.