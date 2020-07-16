KINDEEP Ceramic E17 LED Bulb for Microwave Oven Appliance, 40W Halogen Bulb Equivalent, Daylight White 6000K, 350LM, Pack of 2

Price:
Product Description
Product Type: 120V 4 Watt Intermediate Base Daylight White E17 LED Bulbs
Specifications:
Condition: Brand new
Lamp Base: E17
Luminous: 350 lm(40W halogen bulb equivalent)
Color Temperature: 6000K (daylight white)
Material: Aviation aluminum base, PC lens and ceramic body
Input Voltage: 110V-130V
Beam Angle: 360 degree
Lifespan: 30,000 hours
CRI>80Ra
Features:
1. Easy to install, can be easily fitted.
2. Energy saving, save dramatically on energy costs compared to incandescent lamps.
3. Super light output per LED
4. Instant-on to full brightness.
5. No more maintenance, long lifespan.
Applications:
Fit for microwave oven, kitchen appliances, over the counter range hood, stove-top light, refrigerator lights.
Ideal for illuminating home, office, workplace, etc.
Notice:
Not suitable for completely enclosed fixtures. Do not touch bulb when operating or when it’s hot.
Indoor use only. Please do not use it inside the oven.
Package Included:
2 x Daylight E17 LED Bulb
Wattage
150~200W Equivalent
60W Equivalent
60W Equivalent
40W Equivalent
20W Equilalent
2 Remotes
Color
Daylight White 5000K
Daylight White 5000K
Warm White 3000K
Warm White 3000K
Warm White 3000K
RGB Color Changing
Brightness
2500lm
550lm
900lm
400lm
180lm
30/60 minutes time setting
Dimmable
×
×
×
✓
×
✓
✪ LESS POWER-HUNGRY & Eco-Friendly – Save up to 88% on your energy bill by replacing 40W halogen bulb with LED bulb; Dimmable, Eco-Friendly, No lead or mercury
✪ EXCELLENT HEAT DISSIPATION – Aviation aluminum base and ceramic heat dissipation housing are more durable and safe which can help cool the bulbs quickly, so the Kindeep’s bulbs can have longer lifespan that the others.
✪ HIGH COLOR RENDERING INDEX – Ra>80. This E17 bulb can show the real color of objects well. Daylight color temperature provides very bright light, proper look to food when cooking
✪ EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE – Instant on at full brightness; E17 intermediate base with corn shape LED light bulbs for microwave oven appliance, desk lamp, and so on
✪ The over microwave are with 2 settings ( high and low mode), however, our bulbs do not support low mode, so please do not use them on low setting, or they will be flicker or dim