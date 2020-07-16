KINDEEP Ceramic E17 LED Bulb for Microwave Oven Appliance, 40W Halogen Bulb Equivalent, Daylight White 6000K, 350LM, Pack of 2



Price: $15.00 - $7.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 00:12:00 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Product Type: 120V 4 Watt Intermediate Base Daylight White E17 LED Bulbs

Specifications:

Condition: Brand new

Lamp Base: E17

Luminous: 350 lm(40W halogen bulb equivalent)

Color Temperature: 6000K (daylight white)

Material: Aviation aluminum base, PC lens and ceramic body

Input Voltage: 110V-130V

Beam Angle: 360 degree

Lifespan: 30,000 hours

CRI>80Ra

Features:

1. Easy to install, can be easily fitted.

2. Energy saving, save dramatically on energy costs compared to incandescent lamps.

3. Super light output per LED

4. Instant-on to full brightness.

5. No more maintenance, long lifespan.

Applications:

Fit for microwave oven, kitchen appliances, over the counter range hood, stove-top light, refrigerator lights.

Ideal for illuminating home, office, workplace, etc.

Notice:

Not suitable for completely enclosed fixtures. Do not touch bulb when operating or when it’s hot.

Indoor use only. Please do not use it inside the oven.

Package Included:

2 x Daylight E17 LED Bulb

Wattage

150~200W Equivalent

60W Equivalent

60W Equivalent

40W Equivalent

20W Equilalent

2 Remotes

Color

Daylight White 5000K

Daylight White 5000K

Warm White 3000K

Warm White 3000K

Warm White 3000K

RGB Color Changing

Brightness

2500lm

550lm

900lm

400lm

180lm

30/60 minutes time setting

Dimmable

×

×

×

✓

×

✓

✪ LESS POWER-HUNGRY & Eco-Friendly – Save up to 88% on your energy bill by replacing 40W halogen bulb with LED bulb; Dimmable, Eco-Friendly, No lead or mercury

✪ EXCELLENT HEAT DISSIPATION – Aviation aluminum base and ceramic heat dissipation housing are more durable and safe which can help cool the bulbs quickly, so the Kindeep’s bulbs can have longer lifespan that the others.

✪ HIGH COLOR RENDERING INDEX – Ra>80. This E17 bulb can show the real color of objects well. Daylight color temperature provides very bright light, proper look to food when cooking

✪ EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE – Instant on at full brightness; E17 intermediate base with corn shape LED light bulbs for microwave oven appliance, desk lamp, and so on

✪ The over microwave are with 2 settings ( high and low mode), however, our bulbs do not support low mode, so please do not use them on low setting, or they will be flicker or dim