KIMILAR Adjustable 30 to 55 Degree Angle Mount Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell 2 / Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell, Replacement Angle Adjustment Adapter Mounting Plate Bracket Wedge Kit, Black

White & Black Angle Mount



Use the Adapter Kit to angle your Ring Video Doorbell 2 (2nd Generation) and Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell (88RG000FC300, 1st Generation) towards your walkway.

So you can improve your motion detection and get a better view of visitors coming to your door.

5° to 15° towards down

15° to 45° tip to sides

Doorbell hardware tools kit

Charging for doorbell batteries

Video Doorbell Pro ONLY

Video Doorbell 1/Doorbell 2

Video Doorbell 2/Peephole Cam/Spotlight /Stick Up Cam

Black/White

Black+Orange

Black

NOT INCLUDED VIDEO DOORBELL

NOT INCLUDED VIDEO DOORBELL PRO SCREWS

NOT INCLUDED DOORBELL BATTERIES

Accurate Degree Scale: This Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell (model number 88RG000FC300) angle mount allows adjusting the angle to left or right accurately from 30 degree to 55 degree. You can easily get your desired angle by viewing the exact degree scale and this will save you much time.(Ring Doorbell 2/Ring Wi-Fi Doorbell is Not Included in Package)

Compatible Model: This Angle Mount ONLY compatible with Ring Video Doorbell 2 (2nd Generation) and Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell (88RG000FC300, 1st Generation). Not compatible with Ring Video Doorbell Pro and ring door bell Elite or the other Ring Doorbell.

Symmetric Design: Each Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell angle mount is symmetric, and will give a 30 to 55 degree viewing angle towards to the right or left.

High Quality: All parts of this product are well made with top quality ABS material, and all the screw holes are well designed and fit the high quality stainless steel screw perfectly.

Best Customer Service: Kimilar try best to make 100% satisfaction of customers. Best product quality and customer service to ensure customers a wonderful shopping experience.