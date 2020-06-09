Kimberly Jones Glad Viral Vid Opened Eyes to Black People, Allies Demanding Equality



Kimberly Jones says her powerful, eye-opening speech in regards to the plight of black people in America came from feeling broken and hopeless — but says it’s precisely what everyone needs to hear.

The activist joined “TMZ Live” Tuesday to discuss her now-viral video, by which she passionately explains the annals of black oppression in America in ways she believes many before her have been afraid to say aloud. Frankly, that fact alone is a symptom of the oppression.

As her message continues to spread — LeBron James, Janelle Monae and Trevor Noah have reposted it — Kimberly tells us it’s important to keep in mind why she said what she said. She says black people have been “exceptionally forgiving of the atrocities we face in this country,” however the time has come to fight for TRUE equality.

Kimberly’s also an author, and her new novel, “I’m Not Dying with You Tonight” focuses on race relations in America. As for why things finally seem to be shifting in actual life — she says we’re in an ideal storm of national crises.