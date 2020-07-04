Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus ahead of President Trump’s Fourth of July event

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Trump’s oldest son and top campaign official, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday ahead of the Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore.

DailyMail.com confirmed that Guilfoyle, 51, traveled with Donald Trump Jr., 42, to South Dakota with plans to watch the fireworks display and tune in to the president speak through the Independence Day celebration.

The couple reportedly failed to travel aboard Air Force One and Guilfoyle was the only one to try positive for the virus, in accordance with a source with knowledge of her condition,’ The New York Times reports.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (right), imagined with her partner Donald Trump Jr. (left), tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday

It’s become normal for folks within Trump’s circle in order to be regularly examined for herpes as the outbreak continues to grasp the country plus infections rise in the the southern area of US.

It’s probably that the lengthy drive can come out of taxpayers’ pouches and that the brokers overseeing typically the trip will have to isolate for two weeks.

Prior for the diagnosis, Guilfoyle reportedly failed to experience any kind of symptoms.

She plus Don Jr. never achieved up Trump’s team plus, out of caution, may drive back through South Dakota all typically the way to the East Coast, the New York Times reports.

Guilfoyle will be reportedly the next infected particular person to be in close up contact with typically the president.

In May, both Vice President Mike Pence’s click secretary and also a personal valet who offered Trump their food tested positive for herpes.

Recently, the White House altered its protection protocols for people coming into the grounds of which appeared to flout public health recommendations.

Over the program of typically the pandemic, typically the Trump supervision has consistently tried to downplay the seriousness of herpes and all yet avoided this in public looks.