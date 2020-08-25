Kimberly Guilfoyle Shouts Unhinged RNC Speech at the Top of Her Lungs

Kimberly Guilfoyle concerned play at the Republican National Convention on Monday night.

The one-time co-host of Fox News’ The Five has actually increased the ranks of Trumpworld over the previous couple of years, ending up being both Donald Trump Jr.’s sweetheart and the Trump project’snational finance chair

As Guilfoyle spoke prior to an empty convention space, the volume of her voice gradually increased till she was almost shrieking into the cam about her undying love for America and President Donald Trump.

“He built the greatest economy the world has ever known!” she exclaimed in heri pre-taped remarks. “President Trump is the law and order president!” she yelled.

Criticizing her previous house state of California for scheduling blackouts in the middle of huge wildfires, she stated, “In President Trump’s America we light things up, we don’t dim them down. We build things up, we don’t burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag!”

“This election is a battle for the soul of America. Your choice is clear,” Guilfoyle alerted. “Do you support the cancel culture, the cosmopolitan elites of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden, who blame America first? Do you think America is to blame?!”

In her world, Democrats “want to destroy this country, and everything that we have fought for and hold dear.” They wish to “steal your liberty, your freedom” and “control what you see and think and believe so they can control how you live!”

By the end …