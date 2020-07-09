Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘feeling really pretty good’ after coronavirus diagnosis

“I mean personally I’m doing my best and following my doctor’s orders,” she said on the Trump campaign’s on line show “The Right View.” “So far I am asymptomatic and have been feeling really pretty good.”

Her comments come after the Trump Victory Finance Committee announced that she had tested positive for the herpes virus earlier this month, stating that Guilfoyle “was immediately isolated to limit any exposure.”

“She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events,” said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. “Donald Trump Jr. was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events.”

Guilfoyle had tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump’s event last Friday at Mount Rushmore , a person acquainted with the matter and a campaign source acquainted with the matter previously told CNN.