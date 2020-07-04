Kimberly Guilfoyle — Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and top Trump campaign official — tests positive for coronavirus

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. “She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events.”

Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend the President’s event at Mount Rushmore, an individual familiar with the situation and a campaign source familiar with the situation said.

Guilfoyle wasn’t with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative, the individual familiar with the situation said. That source said Guilfoyle hadn’t had recent contact with the President, but she was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was backstage for his rally there and, was also at his event in Phoenix.

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten, Maeve Reston, Ryan Nobles, Donald Judd and Kate Sullivan contributed for this report.

