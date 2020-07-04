Kimberly Guilfoyle — Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and top Trump campaign official — tests positive for coronavirus

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. “She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events.”
Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend the President’s event at Mount Rushmore, an individual familiar with the situation and a campaign source familiar with the situation said.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have been in the top of Plains region hosting high-dollar fundraisers for several days, people knowledgeable about the matter said.
Guilfoyle has “been with a lot of the campaign donors” in recent days, one source knowledgeable about the matter said.
Billed as a “Mountain West Ranch Retreat,” one event occurred in Gallatin Gateway, Montana, from Tuesday until Thursday, according to among the people.
Another event was billed as the “Rapid City Roundup Retreat” in Rapid City, South Dakota, from Thursday to Friday.
The people said Guilfoyle was not seen wearing a mask throughout the events.
Experts say wearing a mask or other face covering could reduce steadily the transmission of Covid-19 by as much as 50%.
Earlier this week, Trump Jr. posted a picture on Facebook of a lab where scientists were working in certain hazmat suits known as positive pressure suits. Text on the image says, “This is what virologist wear to protect themselves from a virus. Don’t worry, though. Your bandana probably works too.”
The image is from 2017 and was taken at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province.
In posting the image, Trump Jr. wrote, “Solid point.” The post has received more than 40,000 shares and over 69,000 reactions on Facebook.
