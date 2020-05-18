Kim Zolciak Confesses To Getting Botox & Lip Fillers With Brielle Biermann During The Pandemic!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t afraid of coronavirus, regardless of the toll it has taken nationwide.

As her house state of Georgia lifted its stay-at-home orders earlier this month, you higher imagine the Real Housewives alum was already again for her injections! She made the reveal throughout an interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live Sunday night time, confessing she and her 23-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann couldn’t make it 9 weeks with out their beloved fillers.

Zolciak shared her “goal” was to get assist for her migraines with botox:

“So Atlanta opened up. Brielle and I both were [my doctor’s] first. She did my botox, touched up my lips a little bit. I get migraines just in general so the botox actually really helps me in the back of my neck here and [in my forehead] so that’s kind of my goal. I mean, I am getting old. I’ll be 42 on Tuesday.”

While her oldest daughter isn’t trying to easy out any wrinkles simply but, the momma of six did admit Bri was again to touching up her lip fillers after eager to dissolve them:

“Brielle did her lips, touched up her lips. She wanted to outline the actual lip itself, so that pops. There’s a fine balance. Brielle’s 23, honey, she’s going to do, no matter what, what she wants to do… Neither one of us are overly happy with our lips right now so it’s a work in progress, but yeah, they’re gone, they’re pretty much gone.”

While many individuals battle for his or her lives in hospitals, these two apparently couldn’t wait one other minute for these non-essential companies. And simply to level out the apparent, it appears fairly clear they weren’t unable to even put on masks, contemplating the positioning of their augmentations!

Watch (beneath) to listen to extra from the Atlanta resident, like how she’s holding Kroy Biermann busy with the remainder of her magnificence routine:

Can you perceive this logic, Perezcious readers?? Would you head again for just a little extra botox in the event you may proper now? Sound OFF within the feedback (beneath)!

