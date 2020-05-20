Kim Zolciak Celebrates 42nd Birthday With String Bikini Photo! 

The coronavirus disaster could also be cancelling summer time, however it will probably’t cease this birthday gal from catching some rays!

On Tuesday, the RHOA alum ushered in her 42nd birthday by absorbing the solar in a string bikini. She confirmed off her attractive bod on Instagram, sharing the caption:

“Thank you ALL for the birthday needs! I can’t imagine in the present day I’m 42!! Like holy shit ..that use to be sooo previous to me once I was in my 20’s now I do know it’s younger AF ❤️ 😉 I’m so grateful to see one other 12 months, to spend this time with my unbelievable husband , 6 great kids, my wonderful associates, and so many others that bless my life on a regular basis 🙏🏼 This final 12 months hasn’t been a simple one and I used to be so able to see 2019 go, BUT I’m additionally extremely grateful for 2019 as that is the 12 months I made a decision it was time to chase one other dream of mine 🙏🏼 SWIMWEAR 👙”

The actuality star celebrated the event by launching her new sustainable swimwear line, Salty Okay. The model can be launching in June, however Kim informed People that daughters Brielle and Arianna jumped the gun once they bought their fingers on the brand new bikinis. She defined:

“[Without] me knowing, these bitches went outside to the pool and started taking pictures and posting posting photos in bikinis that aren’t launching ’til the end of June! I said, ‘You can’t post that Brielle. I don’t want people to keep seeing these designs.’ She was so mad, she said, ‘I’m removing all my Salty K stuff from my Instagram! Why would you give me suits that you’re not ready for me to take pictures in?’ It was hilarious.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star elaborated on her dedication to sustainability in her IG put up, writing:

“Fun Fact: I love the ocean so much that I want my children, my grandchildren and future generations to enjoy it as much as we do now so when creating “Salty K” my materials had been vital to me. They are sustainability sourced and ethically produced. 💕 Even my tags are constructed from recycled paper. Can’t wait to see what you assume 😉”

Well, we predict she appears wonderful — and so does that go well with!

Happy birthday Kim!!