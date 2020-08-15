Kim Si-woo sinks hole in one to take sole lead in North Carolina By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: Wyndham Championship – Third Round



(Reuters) – South Korea’s Kim Si- charm declared sole ownership of the lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, with a hole in one on 3 highlighting an excellent eight-under-par, third-round efficiency.

Kim (62) stated he did not understand initially that he had actually sunk the ace on the par-three hole as a smattering of cheers echoed around him at the competition, which he won by 5 strokes in 2016 and which is being played in the lack of fans this year.

“So I just hit it and then ball goes just right at the pin… and some TV guys told me that’s ace and I was so excited,” stated Kim, who won the 2017 Players Championship.

The 25-year-old kept his edge at Sedgefield Country Club, shooting 4 birdies on the back 9 for a two-stroke lead over Americans Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman, after almost sinking another ace on 12 that lipped out of the cup.

“Hopefully, tomorrow a little bit of pressure, but I’m going to keep fighting and hopefully get a win,” stated Kim, heading into Sunday’s last round at 18 under.

Oppenheim, on the hunt for his very first PGA Tour win, shot an eight-under par 62 with an eagle on 5 and 5 birdies on the back 9 in a near-flawless efficiency …