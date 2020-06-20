Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line is being sued by brand growth company Seed to prevent the ‘revealing of trade secrets’ to Coty – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics line KKW Beauty is being sued by brand development company Seed Beauty over the so-called jeopardization of their “trade secrets.”

In a series of documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, Seed Beauty asked a judge for ‘an injunction blocking KKW Beauty from revealing its trade secrets and business practices’ to cosmetics giant Coty.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Coty entered into a ‘long-term strategic partnership’ with Kylie Cosmetics that awarded them a 51% stake in the company and cost them $600million, according to Forbes.

At the time of the Coty deal, Seed Beauty had allegedly ‘warned Kylie not to disclose trade secrets’ but were not given any concrete reassurance as to the safety of their personalized business model by Kylie or her team.

Coty is behind big name brands, such as for instance Covergirl, Sally Hansen, and Gucci fragrance.

Seed Beauty claimed when Coty does eventually acquire KKW Beauty, their ‘precious intel’ will soon be put at an even greater risk of being revealed.

Seed Beauty also noted in their legal documents which they began dealing with Kardashian’s brand ‘about a year’ once they began their partnership with Kylie Cosmetics.