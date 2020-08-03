Kim Kardashian’s friend, Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban, allegedly robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey

“The suspect then forcibly removed a watch valued at approximately $250,000 from the victim’s wrist causing minor injury to the victim,” cops stated. “The other witnesses on scene were unharmed.”

The suspect then escaped and fulfilled up with another suspect, according to the cops.

Cheban’s agents did not right away react to Fox News’ ask for remark.

The cops Facebook post consisted of a composite sketch of the suspect and images of the watch that was taken.

TMZ reports that next-door neighbors apparently discovered the turmoil, which frightened the suspect.

Cheban is understood best as Kim Kardashian’s buddy and has actually appeared in a variety of episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and its spin-offs “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami” and “Kourtney & Kim Take New York.”

He starred in his own temporary truth series called “The Spin Crowd” in 2010.