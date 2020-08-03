Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban MUGGED – Robber Reportedly Pointed A Gun At His Mother’s Head

Thinking of Jonathan Cheban and his household today after a really frightening close call on Sunday night in New Jersey …

The self- proclaimed ‘Foodgod’ and Kim Kardashian West‘s longtime BFF apparently had a $250,000 watch stolen by armed robbers late last night in the city of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. But judging by the story of the armed robbery itself, we’ re grateful it was just changeable products that were lost.

According to police sources who spoke with TMZ about the matter, Cheban was hanging out on Sunday with his mama, and the 2 of them hung around throughout the day at a shopping center in the Englewood Cliffs location. From there, they drove over to among his buddy’s homes. While all 3 of them were standing outdoors in the driveway and chatting, a boy approached them and requested the time.

Sources declare the truth TELEVISION star right away noticed something was awry, and informed his mama and buddy to head within– however already the boy presumably took out a gun and started barking orders. Cops state he moved the trio in between 2 parking area in the driveway, trapping them from running; then the thug pointed his gun straight at Cheban’s mom’s head while asking everybody for their …