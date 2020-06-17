Kim Kardashian West signs exclusive podcast deal with Spotify

Kim Kardashian West has entered in to a deal with Spotify to make and host a new exclusive podcast predicated on her work with the Innocence Project. The deal follows Spotify’s landmark contract last month with podcast juggernaut Joe Rogan, who’s moving his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience to the music streaming platform this later this year. The Wall Street Journal first reported Kardashian West’s deal on Wednesday.

It’s unclear what the financial terms for the deal are; media reports said Rogan’s exclusive contract with Spotify was worth more than $100 million. It’s unlikely Kardashian West’s is really as lucrative, as she’s perhaps not migrating a preexisting popular podcast to Spotify’s platform like Rogan did, but starting an altogether new one. Spotify declined to discuss the specifics of the deal.

Spotify is paying for high-profile exclusives in the podcast space

Kardashian West is really a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform and has been studying becoming a lawyer via an apprenticeship program. Through her studies, she’s got worked extensively with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit that targets exonerating wrongly convicted individuals through DNA testing and advocating for broader criminal justice reforms. The podcast will spotlight her work and that of the nonprofit, and it’ll be co-produced and co-hosted by Kardashian West and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, the WSJ reports.

The deal is simply the latest in Spotify’s ongoing push to fully capture more of the podcasting landscape. The company purchased Gimlet Media, maker of popular podcasts Reply All and The Pitch, in 2019. Back in February, Spotify purchased The Ringer — Bill Simmons’ culture and sports website and podcast network — primarily for its network of popular shows.

With deals like Rogan’s and now one with Kardashian West, Spotify has established it self as the most well-funded company in the podcast space. It’s willing to purchase exclusivity, and it’s obviously interested in chipping away at the dominance of other platform owners like Apple and, to a lesser extent, YouTube, where plenty of podcasters also post video versions of recordings. (Rogan’s popular YouTube channel will no longer contain full episodes after his Spotify deal kicks in fully later in 2020.)