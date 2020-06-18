Kim Kardashian West signs deal to produce and host podcast for Spotify

Kim Kardashian West has signed a deal with Spotify to produce and host an exclusive podcast series.

The podcast will cover topics pertaining to criminal justice reform and wrongful conviction. Kardashian West has experience working with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit organisation that seeks to exonerate wrongly convicted individuals.

Television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi is set to produce the series.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The signing of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t the only high-profile move into the first podcast market Spotify has made recently.

The new announcement follows the music streaming site’s signing of podcast host Joe Rogan last month, in a deal reportedly worth $100m (£88m).





Read more

The Joe Rogan Experience is already one of the world’s most popular podcasts, and the brand new deal promises that new episodes will eventually be hosted exclusively on Spotify.

Earlier this year, Spotify also bought The Ringer, Bill Simmons’ culture and sport site, which produces more than 30 popular podcasts.

Kardashian’s podcast isn’t the first to tackle its subject matter: a number of the biggest podcast series of days gone by decade also have focused on criminal justice and wrongful incarceration.

These include Serial, episodes which have been downloaded more than 340 million times.