Kim Kardashian West joins forces with singer Monica in fight to free rapper C-Murder

The rapper, whose genuine name is Corey Miller, is the bro of rap super star Master P. In 2002, a fan of Miller’s was fatally shot in New Orleans, accordingto CNN affiliate WDSU-TV Miller was founded guilty of the killing in 2009. Since the shooting, Miller has actually preserved his innocence.
“The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted,” Kardashian West said in a series of tweets Sunday.
“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.”
The 2 witnesses both stated in 2018 Miller wasn’t the shooter which they felt pressured to lie under oath, WDSU reported.
“True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller be returned home to his kids,” Kardashian West tweeted.
She stated she is collaborating with singer Monica, who was dating Miller at the time, to fight for the rapper’s release.
“Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this,” Monica said in an Instagram post.
