Kim Kardashian West joins forces with singer Monica in fight to free rapper C-Murder

The rapper, whose genuine name is Corey Miller, is the bro of rap super star Master P. In 2002, a fan of Miller’s was fatally shot in New Orleans, accordingto CNN affiliate WDSU-TV Miller was founded guilty of the killing in 2009. Since the shooting, Miller has actually preserved his innocence.

“The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted,” Kardashian West said in a series of tweets Sunday.

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.”

The 2 witnesses both stated in 2018 Miller wasn’t the shooter which they felt pressured to lie under oath, WDSU reported.