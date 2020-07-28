Kim Kardashian Visits Kanye West In Wyoming For Tearful Reunion – She’s ‘Very Upset’ & ‘Doesn’t Want To Be Ignored Anymore’

After weeks apart, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West finally reunited in Cody, Wyoming on Monday.

Marking the couple’s first face-to-face following his controversial political rally and mass of tweets, Kimye were seen having an emotional conversation in the parking lot of a Wendy’s. Pictures obtained by TMZ (HERE) show the rapper looking passionate as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appears to be in tears.

Their intense reunion came after Kim’s repeated attempts to see the Heartless artist at their ranch in Wyoming, only to be denied time after time by her husband. We previously reported the 43-year-old REFUSED her visits and was even “ducking calls” amid speculation the pair were headed for divorce.

But it seems after ‘Ye’s public apology to his wife over the weekend and his attempt to seek treatment, Mr. and Mrs. West were finally able to get on the same page. According to a People source, “as soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car.” Understandably, it’s been a rough go for the duo with the momma of four “hysterically crying.”

The insider dished:

“Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks… She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her.”

Apparently enough was enough for the makeup mogul, as the source continued about Kris Jenner‘s daughter:

“It’s all a bad situation. She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.”

In case you missed it, the Chicago native slammed his mother-in-law as being a sort of dictator by referring her to “Kris Jong-Un,” as well as claiming she and Kim were white supremacists. Well, another insider with ET echoed those confidant’s sentiments, sharing:

“Kim flew to Wyoming Monday to see Kanye after weeks of trying to get ahold of him and having him agree to see her.”

Explaining more of Kim’s purpose behind the trip, it seems she’s fully in support of Yeezy despite being hurt by his words and actions:

“The meeting was extremely emotional as the couple has a lot to work through now and most importantly making sure Kanye is healthy. Kim is still very upset with Kanye but she knows she needs to focus on him getting better. Kim plans to do whatever she can to help Kanye get the help he needs.”

That vibes with what we’ve heard directly from the Kardashian, who just last week released a statement on her partner’s bipolar disorder. Coming to his defense via Instagram Story, she released this statement:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The KUWTK star asked for “compassion and empathy” after sharing how “powerless” it feels to be unable to provide help:

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Hopefully they can continue to navigate this together now that they’re in the same state.

