Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are growing apart each day. The duo has been separated for a long time. West and Kim had developed issues between themselves that led to their separation.

However, they did not have a bad ratio initially. In fact, the couple was very much supportive of each other. The duo was spotted on numerous occasions together. They even went out together with their children.

Kim was spotted at the music release of “Donda”. Unfortunately, the ratio began to deteriorate gradually.

Kim started dating Pete Davidson the previous year. This angered the American rapper significantly. Kanye reportedly threatened to harm Pete Davidson in one of his diss tracks. He warned Pete of danger.

However, Pete took this in a sporting manner. He did not respond and laughed the incident off. However, Kanye West did not stop threatening Pete.

This angered Kim Kardashian significantly. As per the latest news, Kim has I followed West from Instagram. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Kim Kardashian Angry On Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is very much irritated with the actions of Kanye West. It all started when Kanye called out Kim at a live concert.

The rapper asked Kim to come back to him in front of a live audience. This embarrassed the model and she immediately filed a suit for being legally called single.

Kim Kardashian did not like the fact that Kanye tried to harm Pete. Kanye stated recently, that Pete was facing problems, not because of Kanye but because it was payback.

All these developments are only making things very much toxic for Kim Kardashian. She has stopped following her ex-husband on Instagram.