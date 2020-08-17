Kim Kardashian trying to free rapper C-Murder from life imprisonment

Miller and his household have actually kept his innocence.

KIM KARDASHIAN RETURNS TO WHITE HOUSE TO DISCUSS CRIMINAL JUSTICE: ‘IT REALLY IS SUCH AN HONOR TO BE HERE’

The SKIMS creator, 39, revealed she was getting included by means of Twitter on Sunday, composing, “On January 18, 2002, a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him (sic) to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” Kardashian continued. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he (sic) returned home to his kids.”

KIM KARDASHIAN HELPS ANOTHER INMATE GET OUT OF PRISON AFTER 23 YEARS BEHIND BARS

The truth TELEVISION star concluded, “Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller… My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

Miller’s …