Kim Kardashian Tried To Find ‘Resolution’ With Kanye West In Wyoming – & They’ve ‘Talked About’ Divorce

Kim Kardashian West might not be planning to divorce Kanye West anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean the couple hasn’t talked about it!

According to an Us Weekly source, the KUWTK star made a quick trip to her husband’s Wyoming ranch with a goal of “figur[ing] out some sort of resolution for the two of them,” and while she isn’t about to pull the plug on their marriage just yet, the pair “have talked about the possibility of ending their marriage.”

As we reported, the KKW Beauty mogul landed in Cody, Wyomin on Monday, July 27, one week after the rap titan’s social media episode that saw him tweeting out bizarre rants and personal information about his family. There, the two were photographed having what appeared to be a tense conversation in their car before Kim flow back to Los Angeles the next morning.

Some fans speculated the emotional car convo signaled the beginning of their breakup, but the Us insider says Kim was on a different mission: to get Kanye “help.” The confidante explained:

“Kim flew to Wyoming to plea with Kanye to get help and try and figure out some sort of resolution for the two of them and their family. Kim has always tried to be there for, support and help Kanye in any way she can, but the way he has been acting and behaving in recent months has taken a toll on her and become a huge burden.”

Which is why, unsurprisingly, the D-word has come up in the past. The source added:

“Kim and Kanye have talked about the possibility of ending their marriage.”

Of course, it’s not the first time we’ve heard about that.

As we reported, a source revealed “Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” while a separate insider previously told the outlet that the parents-of-four “had been talking about divorce” months before ‘Ye’s outbursts, adding:

“Kim has wanted to make this marriage work and so has Kanye. They both still love each other and there is still some interest in making this marriage work, but in recent months it has looked way less likely.”

Meanwhile, Kanye, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, recently told his followers he’s been “trying to get divorced” since 2019 — although, this “confession” was made during another Twitter tirade, so we’ll take that with a grain of salt.

Still, it really does sound like the topic has come up between Kim and Kanye. The question is: will either of them ever pull the trigger? What do U think, Perezcious readers?