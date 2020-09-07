Kim Kardashian trademarks KKW Home as she gears up to launch new household furnishings empire – Armenian News

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is ready to debut her newest venture as People magazine reports that the reality TV star just trademarked the name KKW Home for her upcoming home-furnishings empire.

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West is expanding her empire! The 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder recently filed a trademark for KKW Home as she reportedly prepares to launch a collection of household items set to be sold in several retail stores. According to documents obtained by People magazine, Kim states that KKW Home will feature “gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishing and accessories.”

Kim has not officially announced her expansion into home decor just yet, she currently has several businesses including KKW Beauty and SKIMS. 

