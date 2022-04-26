Kim Kardashian is loving the company of Pete Davidson. The couple has been making a number of public appearances recently. Kim was spotted decked up with Pete recently at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor show. The model is famously known for her style statement. Kim wore a gown that was a scoop neck.

She tied her hair into a ponytail that added to the flair of the attire. Pete Davidson kept things fairly simple. He chose to opt for the classic all-black look. Pete looked neat as he paired his attire with a pair of white sneakers. The duo was present at the awards ceremony to cheer Jon Stewart.

Stewart has been one of the biggest names in the comedy industry. He was felicitated with the award of his lifetime. Stewart is one of the closest acquaintances of Pete. He has supported Davidson throughout the Kanye West controversy. West, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has been harassing Pete Davidson recently. He released a diss track and also threatened to inflict physical harm on Pete.

Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Kim Kardashian Dazzles With Pete At Award Night

Kim Kardashian looked to be beaming with happiness. She has already stated that life with Pete Davidson was very satisfying.

The sense of contentment is reflected in the way the couple interacted with each other. Both Kim and Pete seemed to have been lost in each other.

They enjoyed a quality time together at the award night.

Apart from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, many other celebrities were also present.

Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chapelle, Samantha Bee, etc, were among the noticeable attendees.