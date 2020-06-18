Kim Kardashian Snags Exclusive Spotify Deal For Her Criminal Justice Podcast!

Kim Kardashian West is headed into new territory!

As the reality TV star continues her studies to become a lawyer, it’s been announced she’s landed an exclusive deal with Spotify to produce and host a new podcast. Spotlighting her work with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit focusing on exonerating “the wrongly convicted through DNA testing and reforms the criminal justice system to prevent future injustices.”

The show will also feature television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, who will be investigating the case of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of three murders in 1994.

Related: Kim Tweeted Out Wrong Photo Of Murdered Trans Woman & Hasn’t Apologized

This isn’t the first podcast to come out from any of the KarJenner clan, though! It’s worth mentioning Kim’s little sis Khloé Kardashian was the host of her own radio segment in Miami, Khloé After Dark, as well collaborating with Scott Disick on a short-lived series in 2016 titled The Lord and His Lady. While Spotify declined to comment on any specifics of Mrs. West’s contract, we have a feeling Kris Jenner negotiated some big dollars for her second-favorite daughter!

Considering how popular true crime podcasts are now, do U think the momma of four’s will be a huge hit? Or will Kim flop when it comes to being off-camera?

Let us know what U think (below)!

[Image via ACDC/WENN]