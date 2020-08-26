Kim Kardashian shows on Instagram how a photo shoot with her daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, went hilariously off the rails – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian’s daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, are not rather prepared to follow in the steps of their mama’s renowned modeling profession.

The 39- year- old megastar shared a charming brand-new Instagram post of how a mini photo shoot for her daughters went actually off the rails on Tuesday.

“It didn’t end well,” the mom of 4 joked on social networks, according to the Daily Mail.

“My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail,” Kim captionedher Instagram “Swipe to the right to see how it ended”

She's in charge: As the photos progress, it's clear North is art directing this impromptu photo shoot and is seen giving direction to her little siblingAlmost there! In one funny snap, North is trying to get Chicago to made a kissy face like she is making but all her sister does is smile and stick her tongue out

'It didn't end well,' the mother of four joked on Twitter as she shared a blurry picture of the girls in the grass



