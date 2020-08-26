Kim Kardashian shows on Instagram how a photo shoot with her daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, went hilariously off the rails – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian’s daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, are not rather prepared to follow in the steps of their mama’s renowned modeling profession.

The 39- year- old megastar shared a charming brand-new Instagram post of how a mini photo shoot for her daughters went actually off the rails on Tuesday.

“It didn’t end well,” the mom of 4 joked on social networks, according to the Daily Mail.

“My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail,” Kim captionedher Instagram “Swipe to the right to see how it ended”