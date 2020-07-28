Kim Kardashian ‘Shielding The Kids’ With Help From Her Family Amid Kanye West’s ‘Public Meltdown’

When times get tough, nobody circles the wagons quite like the KarJenner clan — and now, the family needs each other more than ever.

According to sources, Kim Kardashian West and her famous sisters are working overtime to be mindful of her four young children as the reality TV star voices concern for husband Kanye West‘s mental health amid what appears to be a serious bipolar episode.

As you’ll recall, the couple’s 7-year-old daughter North was unwittingly thrown into the spotlight earlier this month when the 43-year-old rapper-turned-presidential candidate told the crowd at a South Carolina campaign rally how he and Kim had apparently considered abortion before bringing the girl’s birth to term. That didn’t sit well with Kim, who was reportedly “furious” a family secret would be let out in such a manner — not to mention being concerned over the potential impact that news will one day have on North herself.

Now, according to an insider who spoke to People about the current situation surrounding the famous fam, it sounds like Kim, sisters Khloé and Kourtney, and the rest of the family are buckling down to keep North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm largely out of the limelight and away from all the public controversy.

The insider dished on that, saying (below):

“She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this, and everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them. They don’t need to see such a public meltdown.”

Amen to that! It’s the smart move to make, of course, with four very young, moldable minds at home desperately seeking continuity and consistency. And with dad apparently unable to give that right now as he deals with his own issues, it’s beyond admirable to see mom stepping up to the plate and doing what needs to be done.

Of course, the KUWTK herself has some unfinished business with the College Dropout rapper, too. It’s comforting that he apologized publicly to her over the weekend, for sure, to go along with the fact that he no longer remains hidden out at the family’s Wyoming ranch, where he’d previously been ducking calls from the 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder. There will be no shortage of things to talk about when it does come time to work things out…

For now, we’re just glad the couple’s four adorable young children are (mostly) out of the crossfire on this one. Here’s hoping they are able to maintain a sense of normalcy in what continues to prove itself to be a wild, crazy year for so many reasons.

