Kim Kardashian shares snaps from grandmother Mary Jo’s 86th birthday party hosted at their $125M Malibu retreat – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian is concentrated on household amidst an unpleasant time in her 6- year marital relationship to Kanye West.

On Friday the 39- year- old TELEVISION character shared a collection of snaps from the celebration the clan tossed for Kris Jenner’s mother Mary Jo recently to commemorate her 86 thbirthday

The household collected at their $125 million Malibu summer season retreat where May Jo was dealt with to a rose- embellished cake, a live piano gamer and a spectacular background of the pacific shoreline, the Daily Mail reports.

In her Instagram post, Kim discussed the household welcomed a few of Mary Jo’s good friends from San Diego where she lives. They likewise made certain they got evaluated for COVID-19 prior to concerning the party.

“Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo. Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown.” she composed.

Kim posed alongside her grandmother with her four kids, daughter Chicago, two, son Psalm, one, son Saint, four and daughter North, seven (standing behind)Sitting pretty: Kim, 39, looked camera-ready as always, wearing a black one-shoulder gown and her hair braided down her backFamily moments: The mother-of-four shared a couple more candid shots with the albumFamily moments: The mother-of-four shared a couple more candid shots with the albumEntertained: MJ was serenaded by her favorite piano player and singerGarden party: Kris, 64, cuddled up to Psalm on one of the property's stylish patio chairsFirst trip: Kim explained that MJ hadn't left home since January because she was sick and then the lockdowns hitBirthday girl: Mary Jo looked stylish in a long sleeve dress, plaid scarf and a paisley face mask and matching red hatWhat a backdrop: The bash was held at the Kardashian's summer rental in Malibu with stunning ocean scenery



