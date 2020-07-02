Kim Kardashian shares photos of daughter North’s lavish horse and go-kart filled 7th birthday – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went all out to celebrate their eldest child’s birthday earlier this month – and now the proud parents have shared an avalanche of images from the special day.

Despite coronavirus and lockdown measures, 39-year-old Kimmy and 43-year-old Kanye whisked daughter North West to Wyoming to celebrate her turning seven-years-old, The Mirror reports.

Unsurprisingly, the billionaire Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the millionaire rapper seemed to spare no expense in the celebration stakes.

North turned seven right back on 15 June and the famous family spent the day dressed up in designer cowboy gear and riding around on horseback.

Taking to social networking at the end of the month, Kim threw back to the sooner celebrations to share with you an avalanche of pictures from their day on Instagram.

Kim shared a batch of snaps along with the caption: “North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style.”

Photographs showed Kim and her daughter taking huge risks as they hopped on the trunk of large horse without wearing any riding helmets.