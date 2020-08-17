Kim Kardashian Says She’s Working Towards Reversing Rapper C-Murder’s Conviction On Murder Charges! Whoa!

Kim Kardashian West has her sights set on her next legal fight: the murder conviction imposed versus New Orleans local Corey Miller, much better referred to as the rapper C-Murder

The KUWTK star made the statement on Sunday afternoon on Twitter, passing on in a series of tweets how she was going to be dealing with a group of associates to identify whether Miller was relatively founded guilty of the criminal activity, and whether he got a sufficient, complete defense along the method. He’s been serving a life sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary considering that 2002 when he was very first founded guilty of the murder of a boy called Steve Thomas

C-Murder has actually permanently kept his innocence in the matter, and proof has actually just recently been questioned in the event, consisting of eyewitnesses that have actually considering that recanted their testament, in addition to several enduring accusations that jurors on the case were bullied into and pressured into voting guilty.

Furthermore, Miller was just founded guilty by the 12-person jury on a 10-2 vote; if that exact same trial were held today, Miller would lawfully be a totally free male. As Kim notes in her series of messages about the concern (listed below), there’s a lot at play here, however it seems like she’s going to get to the bottom of it with her useful …