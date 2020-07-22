Kim Kardashian Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Following Kanye West’s Controversial Rants

Are Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West truly headed for splitsville?

As we’ve been reporting how “completely devastated” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is after her husband’s controversial political rally in South Carolina and his frantic Twitter rant the next day, she’s said to be looking into next steps while maintaining love and support for her partner.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, has been down this road before, but this time, it sounds serious.

One source explained to Us Weekly how Kim has “wanted to make it work” in the past as their marriage faced some of its rockier moments “because of their children.” Unfortunately, it seems this is a lot for the KKW Beauty founder, who is now exploring her options, according to another insider:

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce.”

This news comes after West’s latest ramblings where he said he’s been wanting to divorce Kim since 2019.

Following what appeared to be a bipolar episode, where the rapper publicly revealed he and the TV personality considered aborting North West, as well as claiming his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner were trying to “lock” him “up,” it was said to have really hit Miz West hard. As we touched on up top, a source previously told ET:

“[Kim] has been trying to get Kanye help for his recent episode but he’s refused it. Kim is completely devastated right now. … Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family.”

The insider also spoke to Kim’s good intentions, adding:

“Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to ‘lock him up’ has upset Kim because that wasn’t her intention and she only ever wants the best for her husband.”

This aligns with the reality star’s latest statement regarding her husband. On Wednesday, Kim broke her silence on he ordeal and asked for the public to lead with compassion and empathy:

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

No mention of divorce here, but the “get through this” is pretty vague so our mind wanders. We really just want what’s best for everyone involved and can’t imagine what KKW is facing ahead.

The Heartless artist has been open about his bipolar episodes in the past, even speaking to David Letterman about mental health on Netflix‘s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. During last year’s sit-down, ‘Ye explained:

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital. And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it.”

The 43-year-old continued:

“When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression. This is my specific experience that I’ve had over the past two years, because I’ve only been diagnosed for two years now.”

Adding how a severe episode can land him in the hospital, he faces the intense paranoia that everyone’s out to get him:

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment [where] you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”

Much more was said about the treatment of mental health patients and how he contributed his musical genius to his disorder (you can check out his interview HERE), but only a doctor can know for sure what West is currently going through.

We hope he can see his loved ones are only trying to protect him so he can accept the help he needs.

