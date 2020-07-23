Kim Kardashian Reportedly Bans KUWTK From Covering Kanye West’s Mental Health Crisis

If you thought the Kardashians would exploit the latest Kanye West public meltdown drama for their hit reality show, you might not have been Keeping Up as closely as you thought.

The next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians just began filming in person after a longer than usual hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Hey, if you’re going to throw parties with no social distancing safety measures, why not let a camera crew back in your house, right?)

And while it might seem a no-brainer the E! flagship show would focus on their biggest, most dramatic news in months for the big return season, production sources told TMZ that is not the case at all — they’re COMPLETELY IGNORING IT!

That’s right, per the outlet the order came directly from Kim Kardashian West herself — there will be zero coverage of Kanye’s Twitter meltdown and mental health crisis. Why? According to the sources, Kim is very protective of Kanye and takes his mental health very seriously; she does not want what she has already publicly referred to as a result of his bipolar disorder to be used as a storyline.

That’s certainly in keeping with her only statement on the matter, as she wrote:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

Obviously the fact they aren’t filming kind of proves this isn’t just a big publicity stunt, but sources did explicitly deny that particular conspiracy theory, that Kanye is faking all this to sell albums. They said it’s unfortunately all too real so far as the family knows. Apparently the protective bubble extends to the couple’s children, who will also be completely off limits this season — because she doesn’t want them to have to relive the drama by ever seeing it again in the future.

Of course that raises a big question… is Kim still going to film while she’s going through all this?? You could hardly have KUWTK without her. The answer is yes, she’s filming along with the rest of the fam (though presumably not Kourtney Kardashian, who took a step back from the show after last season). Kim and the rest of the fam are apparently just focusing on other storylines.

But… how is Kim just going to turn off how she’s feeling? This is a huge deal, with several sources — including Kanye’s Twitter account — talking about divorce. She’s just going to do confessionals about how trustworthy Tristan Thompson is now while her marriage rests on a knife’s edge?? It seems pretty cold, but we guess that’s show biz…

The really odd consideration is that, bipolar episode or not, Kanye is still running for President. His statements are national news. Watching the reality show version of events completely ignoring that enormous elephant in the room is going to feel about as far from reality as you can get.

What do YOU think, Perezcious viewers? Should KUWTK show everything, warts and all? Or is Kim doing the right thing protecting her man??

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube/Twitter.]