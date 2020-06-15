Kim Kardashian promotes black owned clothing brand two weeks after initially posing in outfit – Armenian News

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to swell round the United States, Kim Kardashian is attempting to use her platform for change and awareness.

Flashing some skin a cutout pink outfit, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star promoted a black owned fashion brand she actually is a big fan of, reports the Daily Mail.

The 39-year-old wrote in her caption, encouraging fans to check out the brand ‘I wished to tell you guys about a black owned brand that I enjoy.’

She continued in her caption, writing: “@joliesaudiaa owns and designs all of the knit wear @jbdapparel. I love her stuff, check her out.”

Her long-sleeve pink crop top featured a large cutout at her chest, flaunting her chest, and a quick hem that revealed her toned abs.

The mini skirt also featured a cut fully out at her hip, she originally posted photos in the outfit two weeks ago on Instagram.