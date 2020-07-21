Kim Kardashian ‘orders Kanye West to drop his presidential campaign or she may divorce him’

Kanye West went on a Twitter rant Monday night, claiming that wife Kim Kardashian West tried to ‘lock me up with a doctor’ after sources said that Kardashian was considering divorcing him if he didn’t drop is presidential campaign bid following his telling the world the couple thought about aborting their eldest child.

West, 43, made the private revelation about the couple’s first child, North, during his debut, presidential campaign political rally in Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday.

‘Kim wants Kanye to drop out of this race now and she told him if he does not she may drop him!’ a Kardashian source told The Sun on Monday.

On Monday night, West took to Twitter with a flurry of tweets and screengrabs that appear to be from his cell phone.

‘Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,’ one of West’s first tweets read, apparently addressing Kardashian’s mother, Kris Kardashian.

A source said that Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to drop his presidential campaign or she may divorce him. West is pictured Sunday night, breaking down in tears during his speech

During the speech West said that he and Kardashian had talked about aborting their now seven-year-old daughter, North, when Kardashian learned she was pregnant

Seconds later, he tweeted: ‘Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.’

A few minutes – and several tweets later – West wrote, ‘Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor’ and demanded ‘Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now.’

He followed up the latter tweet with a screengrab of an apparent text message he sent to Kris Kardashian stating: ‘This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are you still avoiding my calls.’

The source said that Kardashian ‘lost her s**t’ when West stood on stage and tearfully screamed about the abortion discussion the couple had had prior to deciding to keep their daughter.

According to the source, West later told Kardashian and her mother, Kris, that ‘the only reason he said that was because he knew that he needed something big to get the attention on his campaign.’

West also allegedly told Kardashian that ‘she should know the game by now.’

The source said that West said that it was still ‘so embarrassing to her’ in light of the fact that she has ‘built up the image of being so devoted to her children.’

Kardashian, according to the source, has now ‘had it’ with West and ‘does not believe that he is well enough to be running for president.’

West has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder and, in 2016, he spent time in hospital after a ‘psychiatric emergency’ that forced him to cancel 21 concert dates.

West ‘is an embarrassment to himself and to her family and Kim does not want this charade to go on any longer,’ the source told The Sun.

West later told Kardashian that he needed ‘something big’ to attract attention for his campaign. The couple are pictured together in January at their ranch

Among the surprising statements West made during the rally Sunday, was that after Kardashian called him ‘crying’ that she was pregnant, ‘We talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand! I almost killed my daughter!’

He also noted that while he was considering what to do about the pregnancy, he received what he interpreted as a sign from God while he was working on his laptop in Paris.

‘My screen went black and white. And God said, if you f**k with my vision I f**k with yours,’ West yelled during the rally. ‘And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child.’

Later in the unscripted speech, West said: ‘Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.’

Beyond the shocking abortion revelations, the Kardashian sisters are also ‘horrified’ that West did not engage in any coronavirus social distancing measures during the rally, according to the Kardashian source.

To see ‘Kanye interacting indoors with people without a mask on and that alone was enough to make her freak the f**k out,’ the source said about Kardashian.

Kardashian matriarch, Kris, has apparently told Kanye that he needs to self-quarantine for two weeks before he can see his wife or his children, the source said.

The insider also mentioned tension has been at an all-time high amid COVID-19 and the latest drama is the “icing on the cake.”

“It’s been non-stop war between the two of them for months and they are barely sleeping in the same side of the house let alone the same bed.

“Kim is not happy at all right now,” the informant revealed.

Despite the latest scandal, Kim wants to keep her marriage and family together – but doesn’t know how much more she can take.

A source told The Sun: “Kanye’s friends and family are concerned about him. They have seen this erratic behavior before and ultimately fear a breakdown.

“They can only describe Kanye’s current situation as a ticking time bomb.

“This is very difficult for Kim. In addition to worrying endlessly about Kanye she has to deal with the constant public embarrassment of him making claims what’s left of her private life.”

The insider added: “He is the father of her children and she wants to keep the family together but she doesn’t how much more she can take of this.”

The Sun reached out to a representative for Kim for comment.