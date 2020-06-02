Kim Kardashian Offers To Cover Medical Bills For Kentucky Protester Seriously Injured By Rubber Bullets

Cultural appropriation icon Kim Kardashian West has generously provided to come back by way of financially for a protester who was severely injured by rubber bullets shot by law enforcement officials throughout this previous weekend’s nationwide protests.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter with a suggestion of help in response to seeing a horrifying photograph go viral. The pic confirmed a younger girl’s extreme brow harm suffered when police began capturing rubber bullets at nonviolent protesters throughout a George Floyd remembrance and protest stroll in Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend.

Horrified by the preliminary image, Kim shared the picture on her private account on Monday afternoon. You can see it (under), however be warned, the photograph reveals a really disturbing gash within the poor lady’s brow, together with her eye swollen shut and blood dripping down and throughout her face.

Here’s the pic (under):

This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anybody know the way I can get in touch together with her? I’d love to assist her together with her medical care if she wants it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

That poor lady… she seems so younger, too. We perceive and might definitely respect that law enforcement officials need to get giant teams of individuals off the road, however is this actually the aftermath they need from these actions??? Ugh…

Kim has shortly linked up with the younger girl because of the assistance of different customers, so it seems as if the truth TV star and enterprise mogul will be capable to use her wealth of sources for good right here. Bravo, Kim! We like to see it!!!

As they’ve for therefore many people across the nation, the protests (and oftentimes disturbing police response) have weighed closely on her coronary heart over the previous couple of days.

Over the weekend, Kanye West‘s wife took to the same social media site to address the ongoing situation around the country, while showing her support for the movement in a series of emotional, meaningful messages, as you can see here:

All this isn’t to say Kim hasn’t been SUPER problematic on sure race-related points — most particularly with regards to vogue and wonder developments — however not less than the well-known TV star understands a few of her privileges on this context and is keen to (fairly actually) put her cash the place her mouth is. Baby steps?

