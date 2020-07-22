Kim Kardashian ‘Not Planning’ To Divorce Kanye West – No Matter What??

What’s going to happen between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West after this very public meltdown? According to one insider, nothing at all!

Over the past few days Kanye has been publicly attacking his wife, saying she tried to lock him up, calling her a white supremacist, even saying he’s been trying to divorce her for years after she was “out of line” with Meek Mill.

And this is all after the controversial pro-life political rally in which the rapper revealed they almost got an abortion when Kim was pregnant with North. That was followed by some controlling, misogynistic talk shaming Kim for posing for Playboy.

We’ve heard Kim was “meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce” after being “completely devastated” by all this. But that’s in opposition to her public statement, which was actually really supportive.

She wrote on Wednesday:

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand… I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

While some critics online have criticized the spin involved in invoking his mental health struggles to excuse the problematic stances he’s promoting, this has certainly been the most compassionate defense we’ve seen of ‘Ye since this began.

Not to say Kim’s public statements have never contrasted what she’s said in private, but does that sound to YOU like someone who is arming herself with divorce lawyers? One source is calling B.S., telling ET:

“Kim is not planning to divorce Kanye right now. If Kim wanted to divorce him, she’d just file, but she’s not planning to at this time.”

The insider pointed out how Kanye stood by Kim’s side at her lowest moment, and it’s not something she is soon to forget:

“Kanye was there for Kim during the Paris robbery. He dropped everything to be right by her side. That’s the guy Kanye is and that’s the guy Kim loves.”

That is true, but Kim wasn’t the one making the trouble in that case, she was the victim. Though it does sound like Kim considers her hubby a victim of his mental illness. Hmm. The source says:

“Kim is there for Kanye and although right now he doesn’t want her by his side, she’s ready to drop everything for him when he’s ready.”

If he doesn’t want her by his side… can she really hold on to the marriage by herself? We mean, if one person chooses to divorce, it’s not like the other one has to turn their key. But this insider believes Kim is holding fast:

“Kim is going to do what she’s always done and stand by Kanye during a difficult time. [Bipolar disorder] is hard to manage, but she’s dealt with this behind the scenes before.”

Inneresting — they make it sound like this is par for the course in their relationship or something! Could ‘Ye ever do or say something that would cross the line for Kim?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this is the beginning of the end of Kimye??

