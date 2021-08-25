Kim Kardashian LISTENS To Kanye's 'Donda' Amid Irina Shayk Split
Kim Kardashian LISTENS To Kanye's 'Donda' Amid Irina Shayk Split

Kanye West reportedly just got dumped by new flame Irina Shayk but Kim Kardashian has recently been spotted showing him love and support, sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR