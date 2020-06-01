Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Threaten $10 Million Lawsuit Against Former Bodyguard For Spilling About Their Diva Behavior!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may not be a united entrance at house today, however they are on the identical web page with regards to defending their public picture!

The energy couple goes after their former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, who had some unfavorable issues to say concerning the Jesus Is King rapper a couple of weeks in the past whereas showing on the Hollywood Raw podcast. Now, Kimye is pulling a Kris Jenner and threatening to close the man down with a large lawsuit if he retains up this conduct!

In case you missed it, Stanulis opened up about a number of the weird guidelines the entertainer had when he labored for him, and the way tough it made his job defending the Wests. The ex-bodyguard defined one rule Yeezy had about staying “10 paces behind him on a city street” and made it clear he was suspicious that somebody from their workforce had been alerting the papz of their strikes prematurely. Stanulis went as far as to share that Kanye would get upset if he was “in his shot for a TMZ video or Daily Mail video” as a substitute of thanking him for the protected safety. Additionally, he named the star because the “moodiest” individual he’s ever labored for…

Basically, working for the fact TV couple was a sizzling mess! But, after all, there are two sides to each story after which there’s the reality. Right now, the parents-of-four are working onerous to make it possible for Stanulis’ tea doesn’t hit the airwaves anymore!

TMZ has discovered that Kimye have issued a stop and desist letter to Stanulis over his “false and defamatory” statements and claimed he beforehand broke their confidentiality settlement, first established again in 2016. This is reportedly the second time he’s breached the authorized clause and whereas they didn’t specify which statements had been false or defamatory, the pair is threatening to sue him for no less than $10 million if he speaks out once more.

So now that the previous NYPD officer has clearly poked the bear, is he able to go toe-to-toe with this well-connected well-known household?!

Well… not fairly!

The outlet reached out to Stanulis, who has since shifted careers to work as an actor and director, for an announcement the place his lawyer, Zack Teperman, insisted his shopper didn’t do something incorrect. Teperman defined there was “no breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up.”

“For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together.”

The lawyer additionally recommended their efforts must be centered on extra essential issues proper now than somewhat tea-spilling:

“If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago.”

Well, that’s a technique to make use of some authorized muscle and throw somewhat shade when you’re at it! On the one hand, we will perceive why Kimmie, specifically, can be pressed about delicate data getting on the market contemplating how her security has been compromised up to now. But then once more, it feels like they’re not precisely the simplest to compromise with both!

Do U assume Kimye or Stanulis will let this one go? Got any opinions on all of this?? Sound OFF within the feedback part (under)…